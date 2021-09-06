CONCACAF: Mexico does not convince and the United States does not prevent ghosts | Sports
The two CONCACAF heavyweights still have to show off their best at the start of the crucial stage of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.
Despite the problems of its definition and low, Mexico can take refuge in peace. El Tri is the only leader of the final eight after the first two days. On the other hand, the United States failed to win their first two matches.
Both teams are the favorites to win two of the three live tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that this crucial stage offers.
Mexico barely beat Jamaica 2-1 thanks to a late-match goal played at the Azteca Stadium behind closed doors due to the pandemic, then beat Costa Rica 1-0 with a penalty kick in the second date.
The United States did not get past a goalless draw on the road to El Salvador and then let themselves draw 1-1 at home with Canada on Sunday evening.
Mexico leads the standings with six points, with Panama as the goalkeeper with four points.
Canaleros was the other team that could come out victorious on the first two dates. After the baptism of the World Cup in Russia 2018, Panamanians beat Jamaica 3-0 on Sunday.
Then Canada, Honduras, the United States and El Salvador tied by two points. Costa Rica with one point and Jamaica without units closes the table.
“There are six very important points, as a visitor we were able to add three valuable points,” highlighted after the victory in the Costa Rican capital Jorge Teller, Mexico’s assistant coach, Argentine Gerardo Martino, who was absent due to retinal surgery. .
The Mexican victory was achieved with a penalty kick scored by striker Orbelin Pineda in the 46th minute.
Maybe Teller was right, given that the San Jose Arena has been tough on Mexico in previous playoffs. But the victory, on the other hand, comes against a worthless Costa Rica in the midst of a generational change after achieving two consecutive trips to the World Cup finals in Brazil and Russia.
In Brazil, Ticos achieved the greatest achievement in football by advancing to the quarter-finals.
Mexico could not count on their star striker Raul Jimenez at the start of the eight season, which Wolverhampton Wanderers did not give permission to do so.
For his third commitment on Wednesday against Panama – the rival he did not escape as a visitor in the final draw in the playoffs – he will miss at least two important matches: winger Alexis Vega, who has sprained an ankle. Tekos and defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, who received his second yellow card on Sunday.
For their part, the United States was left to serve in its first two games, despite the fact that they assembled an octagonal squad with some of Europe’s top players, including Christian Pulisic, current European champions Chelsea. In addition, the North American team is committed to fixing a difficult failure in the last confrontation, as it was eventually eliminated when it fell on a visit to Trinidad and Tobago, and after Panama beat Costa Rica at home.
“We have to change things up. We need to start winning matches,” warned Pulisic, who came back after missing the 0-0 draw in El Salvador while recovering from the coronavirus.
She visits the United States on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula Honduras and tied 1-1 on the first day as a visitor to Canada and then tied 0-0 on her trip to El Salvador. The confrontation does not look so easy for the Americans, who have fallen 2-1 and tied 1-1 in their last two rounds to the Central American nation through elimination matches.
Costa Rica, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a fortress and without goals in their two matches, is forced to raise its head against defeated Jamaica. His Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez, who took over just two months ago, considers it too early to settle the path in the eight shape.
Canada welcomes El Salvador, eager to sign its first victory, and hopes that Bayern Munich star Alfonso Davies will recover from a left leg disease that forced him to leave in the second half of the confrontation with the Americans.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.