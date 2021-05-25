CONCACAF Nations League 2021: The United States will have a luxury team in the Nations League: Berhalter names its best players

Thea The USA team will have the luxury team of the CONCACAF Nations League final. This Monday the list of invitees was revealed by Greg Berhalter to the semi-finals-

The Stars and Stripes Team Reliance on the presence of its European elements to conclude the tournament. In contrast to the list of players who will play a friendly match against Switzerland, Christian Pulisic and Zach Stephen will attend For the League of Nations. Additionally, Tyler Adams appears again on the list, after taking time off due to injury.

“It has been a great year for our group of players and Unprecedented successes in winning multiple leagues and cups. Our focus now is to continue this success, Berhalter said.

The USMNT will play Honduras on June 6 at the Denver Broncos Stadium, At stake, opposite the semi-finals, while the other key is Costa Rica and Mexico. Later, the team will face more matches in the 2021 Gold Cup. However, it is still not known if the main reviewer for the selection will participate in that competition.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Bruges), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zach Stephen (Manchester City).

Defenses: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergio Dest (Barcelona), Mark Mackenzie (Genk), Matt Miazja (Anderlecht), Tim Reem (Fulham), Anthony Robinson (Fulham), De Andre Yedlin (Galatasaray).

Midfielders: Clyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (Leipzig), Sebastian Lighthouse (Los Angeles Galaxy), Weston McKinney (Juventus), Younes Musa (Valencia), Jackson Yoel (San Jose Earthquakes).

Attackers: Brendan Aronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Geo Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Sebachow (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille).