Congressman Adriano Espaillat and two colleagues from the United States visit Abenader

On Wednesday evening, President Luis Abenader met with Adriano Espaillat and two members of Congress from the United States, with whom he established social relations between the two countries.

For an hour and a half, the President spoke at the National Palace with Espilat and Albio Ceres (Democrat) and Mark Green (Republic)), and various topics, such as the economic recovery of the Dominican Republic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

esplanades He said the pandemic taught the United States that they should not depend on faraway countries, when the products they consume are in Latin America and that the Dominican Republic has the capacity to produce many of these goods.

“We are here to talk about this issue, and we are very pleased to see the progress that is being made here with the progress being made with the pandemic, which has been managed – which I can say very well – because the numbers speak for themselves, and also for the sake of The growth of the economy is what has to happen.”