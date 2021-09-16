The euro fell on the US retail sales figures

2 hours ago Mia Thompson
This content was published on Sep 16, 2021 – 15:08

Frankfurt (Germany), September 16 (EFE). – The euro fell to $1.1750 on Thursday, the lowest level in three weeks, after US retail sales numbers, which were better than expected.

The euro was changing around 3:00 PM GMT at $1.1763, compared to $1.1817 in the last hours of European currency trading the day before.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has set the standard exchange rate for the euro at $1.1763.

The weekly number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States rose to 332 thousand last week, compared to 312 thousand in the previous week.

But US retail sales rose 0.7% in August from the previous month, although some analysts had expected a decline, and 15.1% year-on-year because they fell so much a year ago due to the pandemic.

The decline in retail sales in July was revised from 1.1 to 1.8%.

In addition, economic activity in the Philadelphia region improved significantly in September and showed strong growth.

These numbers show an improvement in the US economy, while inflation is slowing.

In general, this situation improves the mood in the markets and reduces the purchases of dollars that are bought more in times of uncertainty because it is considered a safe investment.

But the 10-year US Treasury yield rising to 1.35% could also contribute to a stronger dollar.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the “economy is clearly recovering in the eurozone”, which has come off the brink, but cautioned that it is not out of danger.

The single currency was trading in a fluctuating range between $1.1750 and $1.1821. EFE

aia / j

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.

More Stories

Congressman Adriano Espaillat and two colleagues from the United States visit Abenader

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Banxico receives recognition from IBNS for ‘Banknote of the Year 2020’

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Von der Leyen announces the creation of Erasmus for unemployed youth | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Binance and Crypto Savannah partner to boost Uganda’s economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – In 2021 the construction sector will grow by 9%: BBVA Mexico

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The train in Kenya is progressing side by side with China but with great impact on elephants, livestock and the environment | On the front line | future planet

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The flag illuminates the capital of the Holy Kingdom again

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The document reveals the presence of Gustavo Quinteros in the position of DT for the national team, it was requested to rent oxygen tubes to players who arrived without adapting to the height of Quito | football | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Video: An 11-year-old boy escapes from a shark on a Florida beach

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A Pokémon Unite gift for over 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The euro fell on the US retail sales figures

2 hours ago Mia Thompson