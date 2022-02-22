Costa Rica’s presidential candidates move to the beat of TikTok to impress undecided

San Jose Costa Rica- Jose Maria Figueres He is a former president of Costa Rica Who aspires to return to the presidency of this Central American country in the February 6 elections. Among his campaign tools: Tiktok. Former President (1994-1998), 67, from National Liberation Party (PLN, center left), which leads in the polls, has left its comfort zone and is now posting barely political content on the social network most popular with young people. There he posted videos driving a sports motorcycle, rapping and even shooting himself to stop a penalty kick on a soccer field. Everything approaches 40.8% of respondents registered in the latest national survey of Center for Research and Policy Studies of the University of Costa Rica (CIEP-UCR). Read: The Woman Who Googles When Consulting an AMLO Girlfriend “I do my first apprenticeship and I don’t treat it like young people, but I study it, I see it and it attracts me. Through his line, connections will continue in the world of social networks,” Figueres told AFP. The FLN candidate tops the list with 15% of preference, according to a CIEP-UCR poll, followed by Lisbeth Saborio, a 61-year-old lawyer who is running for Christian Social Unity Party (PUSC, center right), by 13.7%; and Fabrizio Alvarado from New Republic Party (PNR, right) by 10.6%.

With a rhetoric from the far right and radical change, Elie Finzakaged 56 years Liberal Progressive Party (PLP)which only garners 2.5% of intent, also aspires to gain power in Costa Rica by promoting itself on TikTok. Feinzaig has posted a video of him circling with his arms outstretched to simulate a helicopter, referring to a family joke in his name. See: A woman locks her son in the trunk of a car to be tested for covid-19 “The goal is to be able to connect with a young segment that prefers the short, short and quiet video format and wants to understand our proposal in order to make the voting decision,” Finzaig told AFP.

Both Figueres and Finzaig confirmed that they have never used TikTok, a digital app that originated in China and has 700 million users, 35% of whom are between the ages of 19 and 29, according to the social network itself on its website. Saborio and candidates José Maria Vilalta (Front Amplio, left, 7.6% of intent), Rolando Araya (Costa Rica Gusta, right) and Wilmer Ramos (Citizen Movement Party, center left) also conducted experiments on the social network with political and entertainment content the latter two having less From 1% of preferences.

no win