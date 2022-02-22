50 Cent is producing a superhero movie for DC Comics

It’s no secret that Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent In recent years, he has been focusing more on serial production and audiovisual content than on music. In fact, I recently launched «The Fourth Power Book: Strength»the latest show by “Power”, which chronicles the solo adventures of Tommy EganOne of the most attractive characters in the original series.

And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change, in fact, it looks like it’s going to be dynamic. So much so that he’s about to produce a file Feature Film (as they read it). In addition, the rapper signed with nothing more and nothing less DC Comicsthe eternal rival of Marvel and the owner of well-known characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonderland, Woman, The Flash or Green Lantern.

Hero To the big screen will be Xero It will be produced by G-Unit Film and TelevisionInc. 50. Although WarnerMedia holds the film and television rights to the majority of DC Comics characters, in this case production would be independent of G-Unit Film, since the rights for the superhero in particular are only compatible with the comics giant.

Get 50 Cent from DC Comics in the superhero universe

Zero Tells the story of A Black athlete and secret agent For a government that was masquerading as a white man for its operations.

Although he was killed, he was revived with experimental enzymeWhat is going on with him? special powers Like being able to pass through physical objects.

Although it is unknown release day In the movie, the truth is that we know the 50 Cent team for these kinds of issues knows exactly what they’re doing. In fact, the majority of the African-American series with the highest ratings in the United States are those produced by Fifty.

The man who these days is on everyone’s lips for his sudden appearance in the past Energywhere he acted side by side Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar An unforgettable historical show for hip-hop fans.