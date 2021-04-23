Could HBO Max’s strategy eat Netflix toast in the US?

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

The rules of the game have changed. Consumption in broadcasting, which accelerated due to a restriction last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is leaving cinemas in a free fall while the platforms grow in subscribers, although the rhythms of the last quarter in the US have been disrupted by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Regarding their biggest releases for this year.

The first months of 2021 in US subscriber accounts leave a clear winner: HBO Max. The streaming service has 2.8 million subscriptions between January and March, while Netflix is ​​still at 450,000.

What caused this change in direction? it is obvious that Promote “kaiju”. Movies like Godzilla vs Kong premieres directly on the platform and at no additional cost For subscribers, it has given a huge boost to its registrations, as well as to a pandemic box office that is tired of the lack of massive premieres. It became a feature film Best COVID-19 Premiere, with many group records Behind their backs.

HBO Max itself stated in early April that this movie was “bigger than any HBO Max movie or show since its release.” Data on US first-quarter subscribers shows that efforts to make the catalog with more large productions more and more attractive pay off.

Even if Netflix is ​​clearly still the world leaderWith 208 million accounts worldwide and 74 million in the United States and Canada, the proliferation of companies in international broadcasting can turn data on its head.

Not for nothing, Disney + has been crushing recordings around the world by leaps and bounds since its birth with 95 million subscribers a year old and surpassed 100 last March, a milestone that Netflix took a decade to reach.

However, the leader does not consider that the competitive environment of the sector has changed and attributes, in a letter to investors, the lack of new issues and delays in the catalog, the slow growth during these three months.

Trailer for the movie “Dune”

Netflix predicted that “delays in production due to Covid-19 in 2020 will make the list of premieres take more weight than the second half of 2021, with a number of franchises returning.”

But the truth is that in HBO-Warner still has, until the end of the year, a huge and very interesting list of premieres that can continue to motivate subscribers, such as “Matrix 4” or “Dune” or the next chapter of Warren’s File. Which was a trend on Twitter after the trailer premiere. And Netflix, of course, has it “La Casa de Papel”, “The Witcher” and “Elite”… it’s going to be a “kaijus” fight.

More Stories

The United States recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Are there problems returning to the United States with a visitor visa if I request an extension in advance?

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda believes in the “excessive and unfounded” Congolese demand for justice – the world

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States prepares to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States is ignoring a Mexican proposal to link immigration and “seed life” at the climate summit

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Russia expels 10 employees from the US embassy

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Gornada – Lobby Cabeza de Vaca in the United States; He hires a dispatch of $ 1,650 an hour

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Highlights and shades: Skin lightening in Uganda

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

NN Running Team to Conquer the World Athletics | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

In Canada, Justin Trudeau requested the suspension of international flights

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring