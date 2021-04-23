The United States recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington, April 23 (EFE). – Director Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from United State, Rochelle Wallinski, recommended Friday in pregnant Get vaccinated against Covid-19After conducting a study, no risk to either the woman or the fetus was observed.

This is what the health official referred to at the press conference about covid-19 at the White House, explaining that during the experiments “no safety problems were observed”, neither in the vaccination nor in their children.

Despite this recommendation, “We know that it is a deeply personal decision and I encourage people to speak with their doctors and primary care providers to determine what works best for them and their children,” Wallinski said.

The CDC director launched this advice after the publication of a study conducted by CDC scientists this week in The New England Journal of Medicine, with preliminary findings from an investigation into pregnant women immunized with technologically advanced vaccines. RNA Messenger.

The United States granted permission for Emergency use of worshipers Of this kind, those of Pfizer and Moderna. The other vaccine that got this permission is Johnson & JohnsonIt is like a classic, because it was created from a modified adenovirus, although its management has been temporarily stopped.

Walensky explained that this analysis was done because he’s in the clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines There were no pregnant women among the volunteers.

This study, which was conducted between December 14 and February 28, took information from various databases to navigate.

One of these databases is V-safe, which is the CDC system that monitors the security of Vaccines It uses a mobile application, where participants have to answer questions about their health and potential adverse effects after receiving vaccines for a Covid-19 account.

Thanks to this method, CDC scientists were able to verify data from more than 35,000 people fortified During or immediately before a pregnant woman. EFE

Don’t miss the latest news from The US lives on Google NewsAnd the Follow us here