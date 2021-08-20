Countries hosting Afghan refugees

With the Taliban in power, many Afghans rushed out of their country. This is due to the fear unleashed by violent reprisals and the imposition of strict regime by militias, as happened in the late 1990s. In this context, many Western powers have already agreed to take in refugees.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stated that many Afghans trying to leave the country were not allowed to leave. The Taliban set up checkpoints around the international airport in the capital, Kabul, to block exits.

Here are some of the countries that have welcomed Afghans.

Pakistan

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in Pakistan, which shares the longest border with all of Afghanistan’s neighbors, there are already about 1.4 million registered refugees who have been living there for decades. The number doubles if non-registrants are taken into account.

After he learned that the Taliban had regained power, hundreds of terrified Afghan civilians gathered in that border town, but only merchants with valid travel documents were allowed to pass.

Iran

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Iran has about 780,000 Afghan citizens on its soil, and it has instructed its officials to reject all Afghans who appear at border checkpoints.

Turkey

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees, as well as nearly 320,000 people of other nationalities, has long been concerned about a possible wave of Afghan migrants from Iran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to complete construction of a wall along the border with Iran, as hundreds of Afghans have crossed into the country in recent weeks.

EE UU

The force has so far evacuated more than 5,200 people, including 2,000 on the last day. Joe Biden’s government has pledged to evacuate 22,000 vulnerable Afghans through Operation Allied Refugees.

The United States requires third countries to temporarily house Afghans seeking asylum while their visas are being processed. Uganda has already agreed to take in 2,000 refugees.

United kingdom

In London, 20,000 refugees have been promised resettlement over five years, with the first 5,000 expected to arrive this year. Boris Johnson’s government has stated that 10 RAF flights leave Kabul daily with Afghans cooperating with the elements and their families.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 10,000 people would have to be evacuated, including those who worked for the German contingent in Afghanistan, humanitarian activists, lawyers and others deemed at risk.

Spain

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, indicated that his country will temporarily receive the evacuees of Afghan nationals who worked in the European Union. On Thursday, the first transport of Spanish and Afghan evacuees from Kabul landed at Madrid’s Torrejon de Ardoz airport.

Latin america

Three countries in Latin America have announced their readiness to take in a number of refugees, with priority given to women and girls: Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica.

Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, announced, via his Twitter account, that the government will start processing the first asylum applications of Afghan nationals through the Mexican embassy in Iran.

Chile has indicated that it will host Afghans who are dedicated to promoting women’s rights and who feel threatened. President Sebastian Pinera said he is committed to receiving about 10 families through a program of the NGO Front Line Defenders.

Costa Rica announced the creation of a "Humanitarian Front for Afghan Women and Girls". Vice President Epsy Campbell stated on her Twitter account that "Costa Rica has decided to open its borders" and demanded that the rest of the countries act "like the real United Nations!"