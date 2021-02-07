Cuba and Uganda are looking for ways to increase economic ties

The two leaders discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations. (Image: ACN)

Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, received His Excellency Dr. Mr. Edward Kiwanuka Sikandi who is on an official visit to our country.

In a friendly atmosphere, the two leaders discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations and ways to increase economic relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Cabrisas took the opportunity to thank the government of Uganda and all African Union countries for agreeing, on Monday, for the eleventh time in a row, to a resolution rejecting the US blockade against the largest Antilles, in the context. For the 33rd summit of heads of state and government of the regional organization.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by the Ministers of State for Higher Education, Foreign Affairs, Mining Development and Commerce, as well as the Ambassador of Cuba (residing in Canada) and the Personal Assistant to the Vice President. On the Cuban side, the deputy ministers of foreign affairs, foreign trade, foreign investment, public health, agriculture and higher education attended.