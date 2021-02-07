Uganda draws with one foot in the second round

Uganda, which surprised the Democratic Republic of the Congo on opening day (2-0), put a foot and a half in the round of 16 of the African Cup after its draw with Zimbabwe (1-1) at the International Stadium in Cairo. With 4 points under its belt, Uganda has a very good chance of overtaking the worst as one of the best third parties. Then the second day of this group A ends with a match between the host of Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.





Uganda started well and actually advanced in the 11th minute through Emmanuel OkoyeThis prompted the network to reject the meta George Chigua After a screenshot Lumala Abdo |. Zimbabwe reacted well and soon after Mosuna knowledge He missed the first several resounding occasions of the match, shooting high in an unbeaten position after cutting two defenders (17).

The confrontation came before the end of the first half, in a wonderful match presented by attacking Zimbabwe. Ovidy Karuru Make the wall with Mosuna And his center eliminated him in the window Raw wear (41 ‘). The epilogue was a good first part.

Stringer, the ball you want to enter …

In the second match, Zimbabwe captured the ball with the fusion quality of soccer but lacked a goal. Opportunities as one of MosunaWho hit the crossbar with every goal after a brilliant job from Carolo (51 ‘). Nor did he rise to the scoreboard 1-2 in a near-piercing fashion in the 69th minute after goal Onyago Swerve off the auction block Evans Rusick Finally, bouncing the ball did not enter strangely in the same line.





Zimbabwe felt dizzy when they saw how victory could get away with failed singing goals and Uganda ended up being the team that had the best chance of winning. A quarter of an hour from the end Patrick Cadeau He also threw the ball into the net completely for him after rejecting a goal the valley.

In the end, the distribution of points ended after a match from strength to strength, with a flashy match, although Zimbabwe, which added its first point after its first loss to Egypt (1-0), ended with a feeling that it missed a major victory, while Uganda is practically in the role. The 16th.