Super Bowl 2021: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan play the United States national anthem at Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl 2021 Singers rock Raymond James Stadium
HRick Church and Jasmine Sullivan They performed the United States National Anthem in a very strange but very emotional style.
He, with a purple jacket, Sunglasses and guitar in hand began with the first musical note of the anthemFollow him, firmly in her enviable voice, To bring an unforgettable moment in Super Bowl LV to life Between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Amidst the vibrant performance is Raymond James Stadium It trembled as the bombers flew over Tampa, As a prelude to the start of the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will seek to write their names in NFL history, with Vince Lombardi having a rift.
Photo: Reuters
