Cuba and Uganda promote telecommunications projects

Havana, June 7 (ACN) in the field World Telecommunication Development Conferencewhich is celebrated in Kigali, RwandaDeputy Minister of Sector in CubaAnd the Ernest Rodriguez Hernandezwith a Ugandan delegation to identify joint projects.

Rodríguez Hernández announced through Twitter that the meeting examined lines of action on issues such as capacity creation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), software development, government and business platforms and electronics.

He spoke to the Ugandan delegation attending the #ITUWTDC. “We agreed to identify joint projects and lines of action on issues such as ICT capacity building, software development, e-government and trade platforms,” the official wrote.

I spoke with a Ugandan delegation who attended #ITUWTDC. We agreed to define joint projects and lines of action on issues such as ICT capacity building, software development, e-government and commerce platforms. Tweet embed Tweet embed Trustworthy pic.twitter.com/jJOdYp0IOo – Ernesto Rodriguez Hernandez (@Ernesto_RHdez) 7 June 2022





The World Telecommunication Development Conference began on Monday and runs until June 16, and aims to form alliances aimed at connecting the two thousand 900 million people who lack access to digital and communication technologies in the world.

Held every four years, the event encourages harnessing the power of digital technologies to accelerate the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the ITU’s 2030 Connection Agenda.

Read more: The People’s Summit will be the real political event