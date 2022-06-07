The US trade deficit fell 19% in April
Washington, June 7 (EFE). – The US deficit in its foreign trade of goods and services decreased by 19.1% in April compared to the previous month, reaching $87.1 billion, Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA, in English). .
On the fourth of this year, imports declined by 3.4% compared to March and amounted to 339.7 billion dollars, while exports increased by 3.5% to 252.6 billion dollars.
The drop in imports suggests that the appetite of American consumers could begin to decline after several months of skyrocketing, at a time when high prices – inflation is the highest in forty years – affect all households.
In April, the goods trade deficit with China, which is highly politically sensitive in the United States, decreased by $8.5 billion to $34.9 billion, mainly due to a significant drop in imports from that country, with a decrease of $10.1 billion.
Meanwhile, the negative balance with the European Union amounted to 17 thousand million dollars, and with Mexico 11,500 million dollars. EFE
