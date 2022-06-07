Maria del Carmen Alva traveled to the US over the weekend in apparent secrecy | Summit of the Americas | Congress | Policy

Congressional Speaker Maria del Carmen Alva left the country last weekend for the United States to participate in a meeting Organization of American States (OAS): Ninth Summit of the Americas. This was confirmed by the second vice president of Congress and legislator for the APP, Enrique Wong.

“ She told us she was going to travel on the Thursday or Friday we were meeting ‘,” the congressman commented on Channel N.

When asked about ignorance about a trip Chairman of Board of DirectorsWong noted that he “coordinated” on the issue. He added that his presence at the event is important because of the issues to be addressed.

“ It draws my attention because we have arranged that he will travel and the importance of his attendance at this summit Because it will deal with issues of global importance, such as the issue of famine.

The parliamentarian indicated that Maria del Carmen Alva traveled with the leader of the parliamentary action Foreign relations.

“ She was reported to several members of the Board of Directors and traveled with the Committee on Foreign Relations, Ernesto Bustamante” he added.

Due to this trip, which was not announced until the afternoon of June 6, the Council of Spokespersons scheduled for the same date has been suspended.

Pedro Castillo will attend the Summit of the Americas

On June 2, a Republic Congress Approved by 103 votes in favor of authorizing President Pedro Castillo to travel to the United States in order to participate in Ninth Summit of the Americas In Los Angeles. Reportedly, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has been called the head of state.

The event will take place from 8-10 June, where issues of sustainability and improvements to address climate change will be addressed.