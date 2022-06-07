Maria del Carmen Alva traveled to the US over the weekend in apparent secrecy | Summit of the Americas | Congress | Policy

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Congressional Speaker Maria del Carmen Alva left the country last weekend for the United States to participate in a meeting Organization of American States (OAS): Ninth Summit of the Americas. This was confirmed by the second vice president of Congress and legislator for the APP, Enrique Wong.

