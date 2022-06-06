CD FAS refuses to play in the US against Saprissa due to debt

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The debt issue has not been resolved in DC FASthe winning club in the First Division of El Salvador. Through a statement, the footballers expressed their disagreement that since May 15, when they were eliminated against Platense, they have not received the corresponding amount for a month and fifteen days, a situation in which they threatened not to play their pre-season matches in the United States.

The campus did not want to share the statement on their personal networks To avoid reprisals from the board of directors and commented that they have been notified that the pre-season period begins on Monday, June 6.

The Salvadoran team agreed to two commitments for the 10th and 12th of June. Both are in front of him sapressa athlete from Costa Rica. The first game will be held in Maryland and the second in Atlanta. But footballers refuse to stick to this obligation because of debt.

You may also like: Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo is the first Central American player to win at Roland Garros

Zoom

The club announces preparations for the season

Despite the players’ statements, The club announced via its Twitter account that the team is already carrying out the pre-season period at the Oscar Quetino Stadium. For the next season in the Central American country.

Among the players already in the team’s preparatory period: Gerson Lopez, Jonathan Valle, Andres Flores, Rodrigo Rivera, Guillermo Stradella, Jose Portillo, to name a few.

More Stories

America warns the new convoy: “The borders are not open” | international | News

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States Promotes Press Freedom at the Ninth Summit of the Americas

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Cuba and Uganda promote telecommunications projects

24 hours ago Leland Griffith

The US trade deficit fell 19% in April

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Maria del Carmen Alva traveled to the US over the weekend in apparent secrecy | Summit of the Americas | Congress | Policy

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Defense policy in the United States will be able to review the evidence against him

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Saturn’s mysterious hexapolar has a little brother | Science and Ecology | Dr..

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Phil Mickelson will not leave the PGA Tour

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Nintendo Live History rumor seems to be based on speculation only

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Lucky cacti: 5 types you must have in your home to attract money and good luck

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

America warns the new convoy: “The borders are not open” | international | News

8 hours ago Leland Griffith