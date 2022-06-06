CD FAS refuses to play in the US against Saprissa due to debt

The debt issue has not been resolved in DC FASthe winning club in the First Division of El Salvador. Through a statement, the footballers expressed their disagreement that since May 15, when they were eliminated against Platense, they have not received the corresponding amount for a month and fifteen days, a situation in which they threatened not to play their pre-season matches in the United States.

The campus did not want to share the statement on their personal networks To avoid reprisals from the board of directors and commented that they have been notified that the pre-season period begins on Monday, June 6.

The Salvadoran team agreed to two commitments for the 10th and 12th of June. Both are in front of him sapressa athlete from Costa Rica. The first game will be held in Maryland and the second in Atlanta. But footballers refuse to stick to this obligation because of debt.

Zoom

The club announces preparations for the season

Despite the players’ statements, The club announced via its Twitter account that the team is already carrying out the pre-season period at the Oscar Quetino Stadium. For the next season in the Central American country.

Among the players already in the team’s preparatory period: Gerson Lopez, Jonathan Valle, Andres Flores, Rodrigo Rivera, Guillermo Stradella, Jose Portillo, to name a few.