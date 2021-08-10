Cuba in the fourteenth, and will continue to win! (+ video)

Pride, an immeasurable pride that beats with joy in Cuba’s chest. Hours before the curtains of the Tokyo Olympics fell, the island entered another hero, put on a gold stamp with Andy Cruz’s fists, and jumped two steps to shine before the world, from 14th place.

Fourteen out of more than 200 delegations. The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, celebrated on Twitter the pride we have in our athletes and the work promoted by Fidel. “On days like today, I reaffirm my conviction that nothing is impossible for the homeland. We will continue to win!

fiercely banned; Numancia at present; The black dot on the expansionist map of the USA; A person who has come to the delirium of imperialists, vassal vassals, and Cuban Americans with bloody rhetoric in favor of the conquest of their country, is attacked by cowards and useful idiots “disorientated” to the White House, who flock to the White House. The digital landscape of the planet has once again proven that it is not a “failed state”, but an archipelago of unparalleled giants.

Instead of being on lists of dishonorable manipulatives, Cuba – if there is justice in a world that seems to have lost it amid the evil decisions and constant lies of the powerful – should occupy those who glorify the peoples who resist and triumph.

Antilles athletes once again put the country at the forefront of the Olympic elite; Despite the terrible epidemic that has caused great damage to the national economy and significantly limited the international vacuum.

The Cuban delegation’s aspiration to be among the top 20 countries in the medal table at the Games was a formidable challenge, said to be an illusion, but more than that has come true.

With seven gold, three silver, and five bronze medals, 15 medals in total, Cuba outdone itself, topping the powerful nations, and underlined in Tokyo the success of mass sports promotion, and the political will for revolution. by Fidel.

The nation expresses, before the eyes of the world, its great social victories: the revolutionary sport at the service of all: white and black, which is possible in the most indebted neighborhoods and in the least favored ones; Sport as a real possibility to beat the human, within the reach of an entire society.

Pride, infinite pride embraces us who we love and do not hate, in the moment of glory for the homeland and for us. What was achieved at the Olympic Games in Tokyo is heroic, but it is also the result of what we are and what we stand for: Cuba is always in revolution.

