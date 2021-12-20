Curiosities about winter according to science

Science provides us with some interesting things about winter, so did you know that a meteorological winter is different from an astronomical winter?

The image created around the theme of winter is often accentuated by large snowy landscapes of pristine colors. A time of year when year-end celebrations arrive and lights flood the road, however, the same does not happen in all regions of the world. Winter is unique in different geographic areas The curiosity that science gives us, helps us understand more about it.

Scientific curiosity about winter

The astronomical and meteorological winter varies

the astrological winter It enters annually on December 21 in the northern hemisphere and June 21 in the southern hemisphere. It is characterized by the winter solstice that occurs thanks to the movement of the Earth known as the prelude to the equinoxes. The planet is tilted about 23.5 degrees above the vertical line marked by the ecliptic, making one hemisphere closer to the sun than the other. Thus, when it is winter in the north, the south experiences summer and vice versa.

However, the winter meteorology It is different since it started earlier, covers the three month period from the beginning of December and continues until the end of March. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it’s based on the annual temperature cycle and calendar. It differs from the astronomer, which depends on the movements of the Earth.

Effects on oneself

If there is a noticeable constant in terrestrial life, it is the ability to experience different rhythms. This means that humans and all life on Earth are subject to the planet’s decades. Day and night, hot and cold, light and dark, make up the characteristics of living things. This is why the seasons are such a wonderful force in our lives, because they force us to modify our behavior to adapt to it.

So when winter comes and the days become shorter, the lack of light and the drop in temperature also affect the human psyche. Different Research I addressed this problem and found that, As a result of a lack of light, an effect called “seasonal depression” or also called “winter blues” occurs. Mood swings and unexplained sadness are the most frequently described symptoms of those who have experienced them. The improvement is also described as spring re-establishing itself.

Cantabrian wind

During the winter the cold wind gets stronger and brings with it a lyrical winter song that we hear as a whistle. And while this can happen during any season of the year, it happens more frequently during the winter. It is produced due to The wind blows more forcefully and when it encounters obstacles, the wind passage area narrows and experiences greater acceleration It is he who produces the strange sound.

The lowest temperature on the planet

It was the lowest temperature shown by thermometers since weather records began in Antarctica. The continent most connected to Antarctica is characterized by its harsh conditions, which is why it is completely uninhabited. August 10, 2010 The East Antarctic Plateau is marked −93.2 °C, which is the lowest temperature ever recorded.

fractal nature

With winter, some regions are more connected to the poles, and experience the arrival of snow is a great curiosity. Then the refraction dominates the areas that see the characteristic crystal flakes fall in winter.. Formed by sublimation of water vapor within cold clouds, Various ice crystals are formed that fall from the sky.

Nature is perfectly reflected in this crystal luster. Snowflakes are the most natural winter form of beauty and precision engineering we know. Although we do not see them with the naked eye, it is a pleasure to discover their patterns and Find out that each one is unique, no flake equals another. It’s also a fractal beauty, which means that no matter how much we engineer it or move it too far, it’ll always look the same.