Daedalus has completed the acquisition of DXC Technology’s healthcare software business

Dedalus closes a purchase. The company specializing in digital health and diagnostics announced Successful closing of the acquisition of DXC Technology’s Global Healthcare Information Technology (ICT) business. Thus Dedalus consolidates its position as a specialist in ICT health with one of the largest digital health R&D teams in Europe. The amount of the deal was not disclosed, although at the beginning of the operation it was estimated at 459 million euros.

The company has a range of digital health solutions in clinical and hospital, primary and social care, health and care coordination, diagnostics and Life science, among other things. Acquisition allows Daedalus Accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare ecosystem through expanded research and development capabilities.

Dedalus has a turnover of more than 700 million eurosIt works with more than 6,100 hospitals and 5,300 laboratories around the world. The company has more than 5,500 professionals and a digital health R&D team of more than 2,000 people, 35% of its workforce.

This year Dedalus will grow in Spain in both business and research and development

With this acquisition, The company intends to expand its business in the main European markets, expanding into new markets around the world and creating a highly qualified management team led by Dedalus CEO Andrea Fiumicelli and President Giorgio Moretti.

In Spain, Dedalus has more than thirty years of experience designing, developing and implementing IT solutions and services for healthcare. What is more, The company has one of axles From the global Dedalus identifiers, with five centers of excellence to design and develop digital health solutions that are marketed and implemented worldwide.

“This year, Dedalus will grow in Spain, both in business and in research and development,” confirmed Marisa Philip, General Manager of Dedalus Iberia. The Board of Directors stated that business growth will depend on transformation and improvement projects in the systems already in use and the deployment of new systems focused on clinical data management. The company is looking for more than thirty jobs in Spain for the fields of engineering and Connecting.

For his part, Moretti said, “This year we will launch a new digital health platform and our solutions that will enhance and support the creation of new and innovative digital health models.”