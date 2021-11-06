David Ferreira’s son has been called up to the US team

qualifiers towards World Cup Qatar 2022 They continue their path, and the South American teams not only announced the lists with which they will face the neighboring parties, but also United State The CONCACAF affiliate did the same.

See also: Preparedness in Brazil: Low in attack to face Colombia

There, the plea of ​​a 20-year-old player on the offensive front caught the eye. it’s about Jesus Ferreira, who has been in Dallas since his debut in 2017, is the son of former soccer player David Ferreira.

In this way, the player is expected to be present at the commitments the Americans face against Mexico and Jamaica, in their qualifiers. The one led by Greg Berhalter is second with just 11 points behind the “manito” combined.

Ferreira, in relation to his club, He scored eight goals in 26 matches this year, and in only one of these parties income from the bank.

You may be interested in: Paraguay, rival to Colombia, confirmed the final call-up list

We must remember that David Ferreira, the father of Jesus, is historically one of the most prominent Colombians in Major League SoccerHe played in the same team as his son, and scored 26 goals in 120 matches between 2009 and 2013.