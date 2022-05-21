Demand in the United States | koyo diary

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

The import of onions, in terms of edible bulbs, in the United States broke a record in 2021.

The data is surprising, according to Opportimes.com, that imports of fresh and/or chilled onions into the United States were a record high last season, reaching a total of $537 million, according to department data. Trading. The number represents an increase of 14% over 2020 and 17.2% compared to 2019. Who are the main suppliers? Its neighbor is Mexico ($369 million), Peru ($88 million) and Canada ($54 million). In the Northern Giant Hemisphere (USA), onion production primarily destined for fresh consumption declined by 8% in 2021, mostly due to the effects of unusually hot and dry weather in the Pacific Northwest on crops. The weather was seriously affecting. For example, after reaching an all-time high in 2020, Washington’s onion yield fell 30%, the largest annual decline recorded in the state. As for onion imports, the extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest has reduced hectare yield and the volume of onions stored in the 2021 season, and the increased demand from the food service recovery has translated into higher prices. For the 2022 season. Beginning of Mexican imports, spring onions entered Texas (delayed because of the cold weather), and the start of onion season in Georgia helped push prices a little lower as we entered the spring quarter.

More Stories

World Cup 2022: The United States announces the list of those called up for friendlies before Qatar 2022

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

The CDC says adenovirus leads the hypothesis of acute hepatitis in children

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

Buying a Used Car: Yes or No?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

United States: George Bush wrongly described the invasion he ordered in Iraq

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Petro-US: Mauricio Reina | Opinion

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States accuses Cuba of portraying it as the bad boy in the debate over the Summit of the Americas

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Money from fines to parties is for science – Diario de Querétaro

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tillman, Wright and Carter Vickers to Team USA | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to change the color of the letters | Fonts | Fonts | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Odebrecht in Panama: the sons of ex-President Riccardo Martinelli were convicted in the US for helping to bribe the construction company “to their father”

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Demand in the United States | koyo diary

2 hours ago Leland Griffith