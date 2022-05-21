World Cup 2022: The United States announces the list of those called up for friendlies before Qatar 2022

Malik Tillman, Heggy Wright, Cameron Carter Vickers, and Djurji Mihajlovic They will be part of the US squad for four brawl matches that will take place next month. The invitation of the four football players indicates that there are still vacancies for the final group of 26 members It will be released in November, just before the World Cup.

“In the margins of space”, American coach Greg Berhalter said on Friday, After announcing that he had invited 17 players to play two friendlies and two of the CONCACAF Nations League. “And if a player is a good fit and does a great job, I would expect him to make the arguments to get into the team.”

Tillmann, 19-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder, It will change the selection. She was born in Germany to an American father.

He played for the United States national under-15 team in 2016 And Germany at different levels of youth.

Tillmann made his Bundesliga debut with Bayern Munich on December 14. He has played four league matches, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup this season. The US Soccer Federation has informed that the player will ask FIFA to change his selection.

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Zach Stephen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: George Bello (Armenia Bielefeld, Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista Portugal), Cameron Carter Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Eric Palmer-Brown (Trois, France), Anthony Robinson. (Fulham, England), Joe Scully (Borussia Munchengladbach, Germany), Deandre Yadlin (Miami), Walker Zimmermann (Nashville)

Midfielders: Klein Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leipzig, Germany), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Weston McKinney (Juventus, Italy), Djorgi Mihajlovic (Montreal), Younes Moussa (Valencia, Spain), Christian. Roldan (Seattle), owner of Tillmann (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Forwards: Brenden Aronson (Salzburg, Austria), Paul Areola (Dallas), Jesse Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weh (Lille, France), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor). , Antalyaspor). turkey)

