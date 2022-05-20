The CDC says adenovirus leads the hypothesis of acute hepatitis in children

Adenovirus infection, a common childhood virus, is the main hypothesis of recent cases acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children has caused at least six deaths, US health officials said Friday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Center for Disease Control) said they were still investigating whether the 180 cases identified in 36 states and territories since October represented an increase in the incidence of hepatitis in children or whether an existing pattern was detected by better detection.

In April, the agency issued a nationwide alert for the doctors Watch out for children with hepatitis, which can cause liver damage and lead to liver failure.

About half of children diagnosed in recent months have also had some form of infection, Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director of infectious diseases at the CDC, said on a conference call. adenovirusesa virus that causes the common cold, but the agency is investigating the exact cause of the illness.

“Evidence is accumulating that adenoviruses, especially adenovirus 41, Play Butler said, noting that one theory is that pandemic mitigation measures may have limited exposure to adenovirus, leading to an “increase” in infections while reducing social distancing and other safety efforts.

The Lever Inflammation This type of adenovirus has been associated almost exclusively with immunosuppressed children, but many of the cases first reported to the CDC did not have such conditions.

The CDC is also investigating whether infection with COVID-19 Other pathogens, medications, and risk factors may play a role.

Compared to pre-pandemic rates, the agency said it has not seen an overall increase in cases of acute hepatitis in children, which remains rare, with about 1,500 to 2,000 cases identified in a typical year.

rrg