Democrats and Republicans seek to raise the US debt ceiling

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Washington. Capital /

Democrats and Republicans found a deal to allow a vote in Congress This makes it possible to increase the US debt ceiling and thus avoid a hypothetical One of the largest economy in the world.

This debt issuance limit is the maximum amount a country can borrow for. Set by Congress, and must be increased or suspended by the legislature on December 15 to avoid a moratorium. This unprecedented situation would push the global economy into unfamiliar territory and could lead to a recession.

After weeks of negotiations, Republicans finally gave their approval this Tuesday to parliamentary action Complex allows Democrats to vote on this debt ceiling, suspend or increase it with just their votes.

‘I think it’s important for the country’ The powerful Republican leader in the Senate said Tuesday, to avoid default, Mitch McConnell.

That measure must be approved by the House of Representatives Tuesday night, which would allow Congress to resolve the issue before December 15.

The ruling party needs to close this issue to discuss the president’s giant social and environmental plan Joe Biden, for $1.75 billion, is very popular among Americans, according to polls.

RM

More Stories

La Jornada – Trade between Mexico and the United States has reached a historic level

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cancer of organizations and their brand: corruption

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Grupo Coppel joins the UN Anti-Corruption Day

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United Nations creates a mechanism to solve the economic crisis in Afghanistan – El Sol de México

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Art Basel Miami Beach tour

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tips For Developing Your Business Web Portal as per business needs

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

The National Institute of Statistics promotes the constitutional controversy against the Union spending budget for the fiscal year 2022

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Thai League postpones the start of its matches for two weeks due to “Covid-19”

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Here’s how Ditto can improve your Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl gaming experience – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The patient with the omicron variant is fine and there are no injuries: SSa

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring