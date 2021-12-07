La Jornada – Trade between Mexico and the United States has reached a historic level

Mexico City. Between January and October, the volume of bilateral trade between Mexico and the United States reached 545 thousand and 500 million dollars, the highest number for a similar period since records existed, that is, in 2004, according to official data released this Tuesday.

In this way, according to figures from the US Census Bureau, Mexico is positioned as that country’s main trading partner, accounting for 14.5 percent of its international trade in the first 10 months of 2021.

The trade exchange recorded by the two countries between last January and October exceeded 545 billion dollars, exceeding 538 thousand and 100 million dollars during the whole of 2020, the year affected by the epidemic.

In addition, according to the data of the US Agency, the amount indicated is 22 percent higher than 439 thousand and 700 million dollars in the first ten months of 2020.

In her Twitter account, Tatiana Clotheer, head of the Ministry of Economy, highlighted the fact that Mexico remains the main trading partner of the United States in the first ten months of the year, for which she spoke out against the financial mechanism. The United States plans to support electric cars manufactured in its territory only.

“For the first 10 months of 2021, we remain the main trading partner of the United States, which is why we are against the discriminatory tax credit that threatens the competitiveness of the region. We are on our way to a good economic recovery for North America!” the official said.