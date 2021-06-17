Discussing vaccination against COVID-19 – El Financiero

The private sector chaired by the Business Coordination Council (CCE) met with the Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, and reviewed issues related to the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), of the bilateral relationship with the United States. States and the vaccination process against COVID-19.

“Today at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Committee on Education, we were accompanied by Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Relations as a special guest,” he wrote on the social network Twitter, the country’s highest corporate body.

“We had the opportunity to review issues related to T-MEC, the bilateral relationship with the United States, trade with other regions and the vaccination process,” the Center for Continuing Education explained in a second tweet.

Dozens of organizations make up CCE, such as Concamin, Concanaco Servytur, Coparmex, Consejo Mexicano de Negocios, Asociación de Bancos de México, ANTAD, and others, all in a position to collaborate more effectively with the vaccination process. authorities since the end of 2020, when the first vaccines began to be released.

Although they have already participated in pilot vaccinations in the state of Mexico and Nuevo Leon, they expect to participate more directly from July by applying the vaccination to their IMSS-registered workers, commented Coparmex leader, Jose Medina Mora.