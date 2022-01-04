Disney + rankings in the US: Top 6 most watched series today, Monday, January 3

Disney + Provide us with your subscribers List of the six most watched series in the United States on your platform flow. If you want to know the most successful contents in terms of audience, simply have to Scroll to the corresponding section on your website or application.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each in the following paragraphs.

1. boba fett book

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand must navigate the galactic underworld as they return to the Sands of Tatooine to claim the land once ruled by Jabba Hat and his crime syndicate.

2. HawkEye

Now, as a former Avenger, he finds himself on a simple task: to reunite his family for Christmas. But it won’t be so easy when someone from Barton’s past threatens to spoil much more than the holiday spirit. But you’ll never find yourself alone as you’ll get the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of one day becoming the superhero she’s always dreamed of becoming.

3. The Simpsons

American animated comedy created by Matt Groening for Fox. The series is a parody of middle-class American style exemplified by the namesake family, consisting of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie Simpson. The plot takes place in the fictional city of Springfield and simulates American culture, society, television, and many other aspects of the human condition.

4. The Mandalorian

In the chaos following the collapse of the Galactic Empire, an armored bounty hunter known as The Mandalorian sets out on a well-paid yet mysterious mission.

5. Welcome to earth

Will Smith, whose curiosity and wonder are positively contagious, is guided by National Geographic explorers who travel to different corners of the world to learn about the strangest, most bizarre, dangerous, and exciting sights on the planet.

6. Speedy and his super team

Follow Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as young heroes team up with Hulk and Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat enemies like Rhino, Doc Ock, Green Goblin and learn.

Do you know anything about all of these? Hits that are sweeping Disney+?

The platform conquers its subscribers with these titles and there are more and more views. What other plans does this company have for us? Will you continue to surprise us this year?

Looks like we’ll have to wait to meet them.