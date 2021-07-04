Do not travel Cuba to the United States. outside the gold cup

Left foot starts a file gold cup And no game is played. There is already a selection without playing.

Selection Cuba did not travel to United StateSo, due to visa problems, to play replay French Guiana Go directly to the group stage.

through a statement CONCACAF explained:

“CONCACAF has been in regular contact with the Cuban Football Association regarding their trip to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round (qualifiers). Unfortunately, due to travel and visa challenges related to Covid-19 and the required testing regime for Covid-19, tonight’s match against French Guiana Due to the current state of public health and the continuing need to respect protocols, the health and safety of the participating teams cannot be compromised.French Guiana will advance to the second round of the Prelims and will now face Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The other two matches of the Brilliances will be played tonight as it was originally scheduled”.

The remaining competitor to complete a set Mexico The winner will be eliminated from the duel between Guatemala s Guyana, against Trinidad and Tobago. The rest of the participants in this sector are savior s Curacao.