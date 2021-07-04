Do not travel Cuba to the United States. outside the gold cup

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Left foot starts a file gold cup And no game is played. There is already a selection without playing.

Selection Cuba did not travel to United StateSo, due to visa problems, to play replay French Guiana Go directly to the group stage.

Read also: Vidal exploded against the referee of the Brazil-Chile match, calling him a clown

through a statement CONCACAF explained:

“CONCACAF has been in regular contact with the Cuban Football Association regarding their trip to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary round (qualifiers). Unfortunately, due to travel and visa challenges related to Covid-19 and the required testing regime for Covid-19, tonight’s match against French Guiana Due to the current state of public health and the continuing need to respect protocols, the health and safety of the participating teams cannot be compromised.French Guiana will advance to the second round of the Prelims and will now face Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The other two matches of the Brilliances will be played tonight as it was originally scheduled”.

The remaining competitor to complete a set Mexico The winner will be eliminated from the duel between Guatemala s Guyana, against Trinidad and Tobago. The rest of the participants in this sector are savior s Curacao.

More Stories

Uganda. Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

What Prep Resources Can You Use for Exam-Labs Microsoft MD-100 Exam? Are Practice Tests the Most Useful?

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States and NATO evacuate their main air base in Afghanistan

1 day ago Leland Griffith

USA Women’s National Team: The unbeatable USA to reach the Olympics

1 day ago Leland Griffith

How Has Technology Impacted Traditional Games and Competitions?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

US vs Mexico scoring gallery

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Do not travel Cuba to the United States. outside the gold cup

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

World Bank: Growth with equity, a priority in Latin America’s post-pandemic agenda | American Economic and Social Thermometer

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ugandan minister survives assassination attempt, wounded woman | Scientist

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Hashimoto: “Athletes will be grateful for the Olympics” | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They are designing face masks that can detect COVID-19 in 90 minutes

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring