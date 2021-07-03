Uganda. Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

Madrid, June 9 (Europe Press) –

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni revealed, on Wednesday, the formation of the new government of the African country, after winning the elections held in January, in which the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyogulani, denounced fraud.

The new executive includes 31 ministers and 50 deputy ministers – a total of ten women out of these 81 positions – while former education minister and retired sergeant Jessica Aloboe has been named vice president, becoming the second woman to hold the position. country.

Similarly, Museveni appointed Rupina Nabanga as Prime Minister and responsible for managing communications between the government and Parliament. In this way, Alobo replaced Edward Sekande, while Nabanga Ruhakana Rugunda succeeded.

For her part, former Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, as she succeeded the recently deceased Kirunda Kivjinga, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor.

Among the major changes in Uganda’s executive branch are the departure of Sam Kutesa, who has been foreign minister since 2015, and the appointment of Kiwa Kwankwa, one of Museveni’s personal lawyers, as the new attorney general.

Museveni, in power since 1986, won more than 58 percent of the vote in the presidential election, after which Robert Kyogulani, popularly known as Bobby Wayne, denounced “complete electoral fraud”. The opponent reported the findings to the Supreme Court, though he later withdrew the lawsuit.

Bobby Wayne, a popular singer and leader of the opposition National Unity Party, was presented as the main challenger to Museveni, who achieved a sixth term after a series of constitutional amendments to be able to go to the polls.

The elections were held in a particularly tense context due to the increased crackdown on dissent and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the security forces’ move against protesters after Kyogulani was arrested during an election event.