Do you want to put Oxxo? This is how their business model works

It seems that stores Oxxo They are typical “decorations” of Mexico, as they are found in every nook, city and entity in the country. According to FEMSA’s quarterly financial results report, 19,977 establishments were counted as of September 2021.

however, The stores’ parent company estimates that a new Oxxo store opens every 24 hoursSo that this number must have increased significantly to exceed 20 thousand establishments.

In this regard, Mexicans are wondering if placing Oxxo with these numbers is complicated or if any entrepreneur can join the said business model. tell you.

Is Oxxo a franchise?

No, according to Oxxo’s official page, Most stores are operated under a merchant commission contractwhile others are managed by direct employees.

And therefore, Oxxo store purchase is also not possible. What can be done is to take over the “store leader”, who is the first person in charge of the enterprise.

What does it take to become a store leader?

The ‘Leader’ consists of a team of six people and can be managed under a commercial or direct employee commission scheme. For this position, you do not need to make any investment, but you have to meet the profile:

liking the service

Have the ability to maintain the supply of products

Availability scheduling

In order to become a “store leader” it is enough to suggest him to OXXO LISTEN On 01800288 6996. On the other hand, if you want to “rent land” from Oxxo, there are other requirements.

Can I rent or sell the land to Oxxo?

FEMSA states that it is always looking for new opportunities to expand its offer, which is why this proposal is possible. On the contrary, It is necessary to check the feasibility of the options offered to the company for consideration.

This is done by a specialized team responsible for evaluating the land in question. To request a review, you must select your region in the chain guide (by clicking here) And call the numbers shown.

Can I become an Oxxo provider?

The company indicated that it is not closed to new suppliers seeking to cooperate with Oxxo stores. However, it is necessary to evaluate the quality, service and production capacity of each of them. To submit offers, email: [email protected]

