Does it remind you of someone? In Uganda, they inject water instead of COVID vaccines – El Financiero

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

At least 800 people in Uganda received fake COVID-19 vaccines from “unscrupulous people” in June as employers scrambled to vaccinate their workers amid a spike in infected numbers.

Some companies have paid to vaccinate their employees at their work facilities, but medical officials have turned out to be fraudsters who are essentially managing the water, according to Warren Namara, director of the country’s House of Representatives health monitoring unit. He said by phone that two people had been arrested for fraud.

The East African country is struggling with a second wave exacerbated by the delta variable. The number of accumulated cases rose to 91,162 cases, compared to 47,147 at the end of May, according to the Ministry of Health.

The nation of about 42.7 million people received just 1.14 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Global Covax Mechanism and a donation from the Indian government, administering just over 1.1 million doses. Uganda is scheduled to receive 285,600 doses under Kovacs this month and 687,800 doses in August, in addition to a donation of 300,000 doses from Sinovac in July.

