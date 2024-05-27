Dollar bulls decline as the US economy slows Exchange rate | Inflation in the United States | Economy

Mia Thompson May 27, 2024 0
Dollar bulls decline as the US economy slows Exchange rate | Inflation in the United States | Economy

Although leveraged funds continued to maintain their bullish bets on the dollar last week, they were overshadowed by the increase in asset managers' net dollar short positions, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Together, they maintained a net short position in contracts worth US$5.36 billion as of May 21. This figure contrasts with the net long position of US$2.02 billion in the previous week.

Read also: Credicorp's Vicctus: Origins of Peruvian families continue to migrate to Miami

During this period, US monthly inflation data calmed for the first time in six months, while retail sales stagnated in April, raising the prospect of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Investors will now turn their attention to personal consumption expenditures due on Friday – the company's preferred measure of inflation. Federal Reserve– Looks for any sign that the central bank will begin to ease its policy.

The bullish sentiment towards the dollar is fleeting.

Positions will be volatile in the short term, depending on economic data published in the United States.“, He said Carol Kongcurrency strategist Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “But I think markets will eventually become more bearish on the US dollar as it becomes clear that the FOMC will start cutting interest rates.“.

The greenback weakened against almost all G10 currencies between May 14 and May 21, sending the index down 0.4%. Bloomberg Dollar Spot. That week, investors increased their net short positions in the dollar against the euro and reduced their bullish positions against the pound, which contributed to the change in the overall position of the dollar. Net long positions in dollars against the yen continued to increase.

For investors to prepare for a new cyclical decline in the value of the dollar, the Fed must “Start playing“, He said Rodrigo Catrilchief currency strategist at National Australia Bank Limited. “Therefore, this week's PCE index will be important, so a simple or consistent number will keep expectations of a Fed rate cut alive this year.

Changes in the positions of the euro and the pound against the dollar Net long positions in dollars against other currencies (billions of dollars)

Changes in the positions of the euro and the pound against the dollar Net long positions in dollars against other currencies (billions of dollars)

Read also: Cash or Food Remittances?: The Dilemma of Migrants in Cuba in Crisis

Start standing out in the business world by receiving the most exclusive news of the day in your inbox here. If you don't have an account yet, sign up free And be part of our community.

More Stories

Andy Polo can enter the United States and play in the 2024 Copa America, but he will pay a fine due to a legal issue.

Andy Polo can enter the United States and play in the 2024 Copa America, but he will pay a fine due to a legal issue.

Mia Thompson May 25, 2024 0
“The United States always has the advantage.”

“The United States always has the advantage.”

Mia Thompson May 22, 2024 0
Guillermo Michel: The future of financial exchange with the United States and the weaknesses of financial decoupling

Guillermo Michel: The future of financial exchange with the United States and the weaknesses of financial decoupling

Mia Thompson May 21, 2024 0
Health from Vinaros to Uganda

Health from Vinaros to Uganda

Mia Thompson May 18, 2024 0
The Vietnamese Vice President meets with her Ugandan counterpart in Kampala

The Vietnamese Vice President meets with her Ugandan counterpart in Kampala

Mia Thompson May 12, 2024 0
Uganda faces the challenge of managing its plastic waste with overflowing landfills

Uganda faces the challenge of managing its plastic waste with overflowing landfills

Mia Thompson May 12, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dollar bulls decline as the US economy slows Exchange rate | Inflation in the United States | Economy

Dollar bulls decline as the US economy slows Exchange rate | Inflation in the United States | Economy

Mia Thompson May 27, 2024 0
This kitchen component is made of pure gold to make the anthurium flower bloom

This kitchen component is made of pure gold to make the anthurium flower bloom

Cedric Manwaring May 27, 2024 0
This is the most hygienic way to clean yourself after going to the bathroom, according to science – Enséñame de Ciencia

This is the most hygienic way to clean yourself after going to the bathroom, according to science – Enséñame de Ciencia

Cedric Manwaring May 26, 2024 0
Ukraine says it stopped the Russian attack in Kharkiv – DW – 05/24/2024

Ukraine says it stopped the Russian attack in Kharkiv – DW – 05/24/2024

Cedric Manwaring May 25, 2024 0
Andy Polo can enter the United States and play in the 2024 Copa America, but he will pay a fine due to a legal issue.

Andy Polo can enter the United States and play in the 2024 Copa America, but he will pay a fine due to a legal issue.

Mia Thompson May 25, 2024 0