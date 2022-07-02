Dominican Republic makes history as USA returns to Olympic football – Marca Claro

1 day ago Leland Griffith

| Writing the Claro brand

The Dominican Republic and the United States will represent the CONCACAF region | Tweet embed

The Paris 2024 Olympic GamesFootball will mark a return to where it first appeared in the 1900 Olympics, being one of the oldest sports on the Olympic competition program that was absent only in Los Angeles 1932.

At the Paris event, the ball will start rolling on July 24, 2024, two days before the opening ceremony. A total of 28 teams, 12 in the women’s branch and 16 in the men’s teamYou will fight for the title of Olympus in the most popular system in the world.

The Dominican Republic and the United States are the first two teams to qualify for Paris 2024 in this sport, in addition to the host team.

Historic Dominican Republic:

By defeating Guatemala (4-2 on penalties) in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF, the Dominican Republic achieved an outstanding achievement in men’s football, as it will be. For the first time in history In the men’s soccer tournament at the Olympic Games.

Returning to the United States after 16 years:

In the same tournament, the United States defeated Honduras 3-0, a result that also earned them the Olympic ticket. And so the choice of stars and stripes goes back to the Olympics After 16 years of absence in the men’s branch.

Football stadiums in Paris 2024:

Paris (Parc des Princes Stadium)

Nantes

Lions

Saint-Etienne

Marseille

cute – good

Bordeaux

News

Skateboarding qualifiers start heading to Paris 2024

News

The Nordic joint event will remain without women at the Winter Olympics

News

The IBF will not be in the boxing qualifiers heading to Paris 2024

More Stories

Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

14 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Yankees return to their winning ways in baseball

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Matthews Montenegro | A young man gets a scholarship to study at a US university thanks to his skills in Fortnite | Brazil | Narration | EC Stories | nnda nnrt | Globalism

1 day ago Leland Griffith

USA: Virgin Orbit missile launched with defense satellites | United State

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda announced the discovery of 31 million tons of gold | Bicentennial Radio – FM 103.3 Live

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Cuban Foreign Minister on an official visit to Uganda ›World› Granma

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The United States insults the Dominican Republic, which is the champion of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Free up space in your app with these simple steps

6 mins ago Leo Adkins

Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

14 mins ago Leland Griffith

Do you want to put 7-Eleven? This is what you need to run one in Mexico

29 mins ago Mia Thompson