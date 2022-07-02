Dominican Republic makes history as USA returns to Olympic football – Marca Claro
The Paris 2024 Olympic GamesFootball will mark a return to where it first appeared in the 1900 Olympics, being one of the oldest sports on the Olympic competition program that was absent only in Los Angeles 1932.
At the Paris event, the ball will start rolling on July 24, 2024, two days before the opening ceremony. A total of 28 teams, 12 in the women’s branch and 16 in the men’s teamYou will fight for the title of Olympus in the most popular system in the world.
The Dominican Republic and the United States are the first two teams to qualify for Paris 2024 in this sport, in addition to the host team.
Historic Dominican Republic:
By defeating Guatemala (4-2 on penalties) in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF, the Dominican Republic achieved an outstanding achievement in men’s football, as it will be. For the first time in history In the men’s soccer tournament at the Olympic Games.
Returning to the United States after 16 years:
In the same tournament, the United States defeated Honduras 3-0, a result that also earned them the Olympic ticket. And so the choice of stars and stripes goes back to the Olympics After 16 years of absence in the men’s branch.
Football stadiums in Paris 2024:
Paris (Parc des Princes Stadium)
Nantes
Lions
Saint-Etienne
Marseille
cute – good
Bordeaux
