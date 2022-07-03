Matthews Montenegro | A young man gets a scholarship to study at a US university thanks to his skills in Fortnite | Brazil | Narration | EC Stories | nnda nnrt | Globalism

There are people who have devoted a lot of their time to video games, to the point of becoming professional gamers. To the surprise of many, they managed not only to make money, but also to make their way in other areas. Such was the case of young Brazilian Mateus Montenegro, whose ability to Fortnite allowed him to obtain a scholarship to continue studying at a university in United State And now he will be part of the eSports team.

At 20 years old, Mateus Montenegro is living a dream come true. Oklahoma Christian University (Oklahoma Christian University) at United awarded him a scholarship to study computer engineering and, in turn, represents the esports team in future competitions. But how can the young Brazilian achieve all this?

Since he was 8 years old, Matheus Montenegro, who is originally from São Vicente (SP), has started playing Fortnite, a popular video game released in the year 207. “I had been playing Fortnite since shortly after its release. I played on PlayStation 2 then I went to the computer,” this is what the young man revealed in statements to the media LOU.

At the age of twelve, he began studying English and became interested in technology. After graduating from high school, he looked into some jobs, but was not interested in any of them. “From there my perception of life changed as my passion for esports grew.”Matthews admitted in the brief biography he wrote on the page its fruit.

In this way, he began playing professionally until 2021 realizing that his skills in Fornite could open doors for him to universities in the United States.

“News came out saying that a Brazilian went to 32 universities to be a Fortnite athlete,” The same Brazilian media reported.

Excited by the news, he contacted his fellow countryman via Instagram and instructed him to follow the same path.

Matheus Montenegro started playing Fortnite at the age of eight and today he will be able to study computer engineering at a US university. (Photo: mth.gm/Instagram).

28 universities in the United States offered him scholarships

Matthews compiled his best moments in the game to create a video and send it to various American universities. UPSOCL. It should be noted that esports players in the North American country are practically athletes, which is why many universities include them in their sports departments.

Matthews applied to 29 universities in the United States and passed 29 of them, after passing rigorous exams, including English.

Among the requirements requested by student houses were letters of recommendation from professors, articles on certain topics, why he wanted to pursue graduate studies, and a video showing his best Fortnite moments.

The young man finally chose the Christian University of Oklahoma, USA to study Computer Engineering with 75% scholarship.

His interest in beyond computers led him to choose this profession. “It all started in 2017, when I decided to build a gaming PC so that I could play Fortnite. I bought new parts online without knowing how to assemble them, and within a few days of the parts arriving, I had to open up and learn the hardware and software. After hours and a lot of determination there was! My new computer! “Detecting youth

Ask for help to pay your university fees

Despite being awarded a scholarship, the Brazilian student needs money to pay for his stay in the United States until he finishes his degree. For this reason, he requested user support through the Vakinha platform that allows him to raise funds.

The young man hopes to get just over 84,000 riyals (about $15,000 78) by July 30, which is the deadline for paying the first semester fees. He has so far collected 1,817 riyals ($340).