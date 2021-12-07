Dr. Nelson Perez, winner of the 2021 National Scientific Research Prize

Eddie Nelson Perez thenHe is a doctor in the field of medical research, and is the recipient of the fourth edition of the award Scholar for the homeland 2021In recognition of the most prominent specialists in science, technology and innovation presented by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (musket).

The President of Mescyt, Franklin García Fermin and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Gennaro Rodriguez, presented the honor to Perez and then during a ceremony on Monday at a hotel in Santo Domingo, where other scientific research professionals were also honored.

Perez then, who is the current director of Adviser to the College of Medicine and Public Health at O&M University about COVID-19He was awarded the prize unanimously by the jury. In addition to parchment, an examination is carried out with 700 million rubles

Among the contributions of the doctor, by more than 30 years in research, What is your study on it? HIV infection and AIDS. Among the most recent studies, he stood out because he participated in the study published by the government in collaboration with Yale University, on the effectiveness of the third dose against COVID-19, the last vaccine on the agenda. to know.

In addition, Perez next serves as Director of the Center for Research in Global Health and Biotechnology and President of the Two Oceans in Health research firm.

He holds a doctorate in medicine, par excellence , He received his Ph.D. from Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (Unphu) in 1992 and his Master of Public Health from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in 1996.

In 2016, he was among the 38 nominees for the Man and Woman of the Year award from Free magazine.