DST 2021: Time change in the USA 2021: This Sunday, November 7, the United States turns back the clock one hour

More than 60 countries in the world follow this procedure To change the time of their clocks in order to make better use of sunlight.

The Advance or delay an hour depends on the hemisphere in which the country is located. and in The United States, like the entire Northern Hemisphere, is preparing to continue on this global scale despite the fact that there are critics who consider it not working.

The US and the rest of North America need to change the schedule During the early hours of Sunday morning, November 7. So if you are in these situations, you will have to do it manually on your analog devices or if your device is digital and connected to WI-FI, most of them do it on their own. Although you should make sure that this is the case to avoid relapses the next day.

NEED ALL US HOURS Delayed by an hour.

It should be noted that this system It should change until March 13, 2022, before entering spring.

Virtually, the entire US Federation needs to join this change, although there are exceptions to the time system such as Alaska, Hawaii, in addition to certain provinces of Indiana, as well as American Samoa, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Mexico changed its schedule a week ago, but will have to follow this procedure border municipalities from states Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Lin, and Tamaulipas.

The project was born with Intent to reduce greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by pollution, so that it is Use of sunlight Striving to stop global warming.