During his visit to the United States, Lacalle Pou emphasized that Uruguay is a serious, predictable country with a high level of transparency.

President Luis Lacalle Pou attended a business breakfast with representatives of the most important investment funds and private equity around the world (Photo: EFE)



About his visit to the United States To participate in the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Luis Lacalle Pou attended a business breakfast with Representatives of the most important investment funds and private equity around the worldAccording to a statement issued by the Presidency of Uruguay.

They were present with the president, Minister of Economy Azocina Arbelici; Foreign Minister, Francisco Bustillo, and Uruguayan Ambassador to the United States, Andres Duran.

in his speech, Lacalle Pou highlighted the value of freedom as a guiding principle for government policies, whether on the health level, in managing the pandemic, or in the country’s quest to open up commercially and financially to the rest of the world.

He emphasized that Uruguay is a bastion of institutional, political and social stability in a turbulent world and Highlight that the country has one of the strongest and most stable democracies in Latin America and the world, with significant civic participation. He noted that in the past 35 years, Uruguay has seen a rotation of parties in government, with orderly transitions that have not affected economic stability, judicial independence or respect for contracts.

He emphasized that Uruguay is a bastion of institutional, political and social stability in a turbulent world (Image: Reuters)

Lacalle Pou invited participants to invest, save, live, work and venture into the long term in Uruguay He mentioned that he is a country Serious, predictable and with a high level of transparency.

for this part, Minister Arblici stressed that Uruguay is heading towards a turning point in the fight against the epidemic and that the economy is showing promising signs of a strong recovery in activity. He stressed that the nation has an immunization strategy that is among the fastest and most comprehensive in the world, which has allowed a marked reduction in cases of COVID-19 and Gradual return to the economic, social and cultural activities of the population.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed to the public that The effort is focused on supporting recovery by attracting and encouraging private investment, both domestic and foreign. He detailed the financial incentives and promotion regimes offered by the state, as well as the distinguishing characteristics of Uruguay as a regional business centre.

Arbeleche highlighted this The government has its focus on post-pandemic. To do this, he explained, The Executive Authority is advancing an ambitious reform agenda with the aim of achieving a dynamic, virtuous and sustainable economy that encourages job creation and improving family income, While ensuring social and environmental policies.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that Uruguay is a bastion of institutional, political and social stability in a turbulent world (Photo: EFE)



Subsequently, with Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, the President of Uruguay confirmed Meeting with the CEO of B’nai B’Rith International, Daniel Mariachin.

Then, accompanied by Ministers Arbelici and Bustello, He met the US Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry.

Starting Tuesday, 21 Lacalle Pou will participate in the 76th session of the United Nations Assembly and His exhibition is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 22nd at 12:00 in Uruguay.

The General Assembly, established in 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations, is the principal organ of the United Nations, in which all of its members are represented. In this session, The theme that will lead the general discussion will be building resilience to recover from the COVID-19 health crisis, rebuilding sustainability, responding to the needs of the planet, respecting people’s rights and revitalizing the United Nations.

Read on:

In the United States, Luis Lacalle Poe will meet with 30 investment funds to entice them with projects in Uruguay

Uruguay and China Free Trade Agreement, from prospect to possibility

After announcing the negotiation of a trade agreement with China, Uruguay made it clear that it was seeking to engage all Mercosur countries.