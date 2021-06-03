Economy: China and the United States hope to resolve their trade differences pragmatically

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Beijing supports reforms to improve the effectiveness of the World Trade Organization

Madrid, 3 (European Press)

The governments of China and the United States have “normally” resumed their contacts of an economic and commercial nature and hope to resolve the differences between the two powers pragmatically with the aim of achieving mutual benefit and for the world at large, he said. by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

“The two sides believe that the exchanges are professional, frank and constructive, and the Sino-US economic and trade fields have begun to communicate normally,” Chinese ministerial spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference, referring to the video conferences held separately between the two countries. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He with US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and US Trade Representative, Catherine Tai.

“During these two invitations, the two sides exchanged views on the economic and trade relations between China and the United States, and put the macroeconomic and domestic policies in an attitude of equality and mutual respect,” the official added.

Similarly, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce emphasized that both countries agree in recognizing the importance of economic and trade relations between China and the United States, as well as the existence of “many specific areas of cooperation.”

In this way, the two sides agreed that the next step is to work together from the perspective of benefiting China, the United States and the world at large, to pragmatically solve specific problems for producers and consumers, as well as to promote health. China’s stable economic and trade relations with the United States.

World Trade Organization reform.

On the other hand, Gao Feng reiterated Beijing’s supportive stance for the necessary reforms to improve the authority and effectiveness of the World Trade Organization in the face of unilateralism and protectionism.

“We believe that international economic and trade rules should be formulated jointly by all parties, and rules formulated by one or more countries should not be imposed on other countries,” he said.

In this way, he stressed that China is ready to work with all parties to promote the reform of the World Trade Organization, improve the global economic governance system, and promote the development of the world economy in a more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial direction. For everyone.

More Stories

La Jornada – BdeM raises GDP forecast for 2021 from 4.8 to 6%

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Kamala Harris will hold talks on immigration and the economy during a visit to Guatemala and Mexico

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Peru expects 10% economic growth in 2021 – Prensa Latina

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development improves its global growth outlook once again due to the strong pull of the United States | Economie

3 days ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – T-MEC, with the potential to accelerate the recovery of the Mexican economy: experts

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The economic life of African cities is in danger

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Economy: China and the United States hope to resolve their trade differences pragmatically

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Andrea Duru Kardashian’s stunning dress at the premiere of her new movie

40 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Colombia reopens its border with Venezuela: why did it close it for more than a year?

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Science.-NASA will study on Venus how Earth’s brother is Hell

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

This is what the Hubble telescope observed on your birthday

5 hours ago Leo Adkins