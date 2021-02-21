Ecuador receives the remains of the former president, who died in the United States | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | DW

The remains of former Ecuadorian President Gustavo Noboa Bigarano, who died this week in the United States, arrived in the coastal city of Guayaquil on Saturday (02/20/2021), where they were received in a special ceremony in honor of the state.

The coffin covered with the Ecuadorian flag arrived aboard Air Force One and was guarded by Navy officials on its way through the runway of Simon Bolivar Air Force Base.

After the ceremony, the procession had been planned to go on some of the city’s roads until it reached Parques de la Paz, in the province of Daule, where a special burial will take place on Sunday.

Noboa, who ruled between 2000 and 2003, died on February 16 in a Miami hospital, at the age of 83, after suffering a heart attack while recovering from surgery, according to his relatives.

Ecuadorian President, Lenin Moreno, declared three days of national mourning, referring on Twitter to Noboa as “a beloved friend, respected democrat, moral coach of youth, and patriot”.

The Noboa ruled the country during one of the most controversial periods in national history and in the midst of one of the country’s worst financial crises.

Before that, the vice president (between 1998 and 2000) of the Christian Democrat government was Jamil Moawad, who faced harsh social protests over unpopular economic adjustments and was overthrown by Congress, who announced the alleged “abandonment of the position”.

gs (efe, El Comercio)