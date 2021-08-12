Ecuador swings two places in the FIFA rankings | football | Sports

La Tricolor ranks 55th with 1,405 points. Belgium tops the “ranking” of world football.

The Belgian national team remains at the forefront of the FIFA world rankings, with Brazil climbing to second place and advancing, after its continental titles, Italy and Argentina, as well as Mexico and the United States, which enter the top ten group. Meanwhile, Ecuador has retreated in two positions.

La Tricolor is ranked 55th with 1405 points. In the previous update of the program classificationOn May 27, 2021, DT Gustavo Alfaro finished 53rd (1,413 points), according to the FIFA website.

Ecuador is the second worst choice for CONMEBOL in the rankings. Bolivia ranks eighty-second.

Between the last two periods to update the list, in South America, the 7th and 8th of the draw were postponed to Qatar 2022 (5th and 6th postponed) and the Copa America in Brazil. Out of six matches, La Trey has drawn three times and lost three.

Before meeting new classificationBalancing the payroll analysis allowed Alvaro to “know where Ecuador is according to the level of the leagues in which its players play,” he said. In the “equality level”, The national team “a little better than Bolivia and a little less than the others” in CONMEBOLhe added.

For their part, although the Red Devils led by Roberto Martinez could not fight for the title in the European Cup after losing to Italy in the quarter-finals, they continued to lead, now ahead of Brazil, the finalists of the Copa America, and France, disappointment Big hope of. European Continental Championship by early surrender to Switzerland.

England, runners-up to the European champions, finished fourth, before their executioner in the final at Wembley, Italy and Argentina, who climbed two places after winning the America’s Cup against Canarinha.

Spain, who reached the semi-finals at the European Championships, are now seventh, while Mexico and the United States capitalized on their performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup (runner-up and champion) to make notable progress and settle into ninth and tenth positions respectively. .

Qatar, who reached the Gold Cup semi-finals, made the best progress of the month. It climbs 16 squares and equals its best historic site (42), dating back to 1993.