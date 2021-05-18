Ecuadorian Xavier Arreaga leads the unbeaten Saunders in MLS

54 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Ecuadorian defender Xavier Areaga He scored the first goal that paved the way for his team’s 2-0 win from Los Seattle Sounders FC Against LAFC in the final match of the fifth date of the MLS Professional Football League (MLS) United State.

Ariaga’s goal, his first of the season, came in the 57th minute of the second half after delivering a superb header from a corner kick that beat Mexican LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Cesnega on May 16, 2021.

The 1-0 lead completely changed the tempo of the match, opening the LAFC defense further and in the 73rd minute came the second and last goal for Sounders FC, also scoring with a header and Australian defender Brad Smith, who got a perfect ball from Spanish right-hand defender Alex Rondan.

The victory allowed Sounders FC to follow the outstanding and undefeated leaders of the Western Conference with 16 points.
While LAFC slipped to last place in the classification, thirteenth, with only five points, it was the first time since it reached MLS that it was the red lantern of the classification.

