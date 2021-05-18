Gasteiz Ironman will be in September

Finally, there is a date for Gasteiz Ironman scheduled for 2021. After successive postponements due to covid-19 last year, it will finally be 5th of September When auditioning takes place after a selection made by the Iron Man franchise.

After assessing the current epidemic situation and restrictions and after working with Gasteiz City Council, Arava County Council and Basque Government, this agreement was reached for End suspicion about history For the test that has already become a classic within the region.

In May of last year, Iron Man saw his first postponement, as did all events the franchise organized until July. They were all put off We even saw how the health emergency evolved. In 2020, its celebration was not possible and was postponed until 2021.

July 11 was the last date chosen More than 2,000 athletes even took to the streets of Gasteiz to cover the swimming, cycling and running sectors. However, the race would not have taken place that day under the conditions desired by the organization, which for obvious reasons wants the event to receive the maximum possible media coverage and also aspires to have a team of distinguished athletes.

The franchise is now betting the early days of September as an ideal date as it is expected at that time Good weather forecast Participants will not yet be affected by the cold of the autumn of Gasteiz.

Ironman explained, “Our team will continue to work on developing and perfecting operational plans Aligned with the goals of the local community And within the guidelines and recommendations developed by public health entities regarding covid-19. “

The Ironman will live its second edition in Gasteiz on September 5 after the 2020 postponement. In 2019, the winners were Eneko Llanos in the men’s category and Heather Jackson in the women’s category. If there were no last-minute injuries, then more than 80 countries would be represented in this edition, with Spain, Italy, the United States, Israel, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, Great Britain and France the most participants who moved to the lands of Alava.