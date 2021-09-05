Egypt is heading for another victory in the African qualifiers for Qatar 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

And Egypt, which made its debut with its victory over Angola in Group F, will visit Gabon tomorrow, in one of the three matches that will open the second date of the African qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

And in the Egyptian national team, its top star, Mohamed Salah, will be absent again, as his team, Liverpool, was prevented from traveling, as a result of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other matches that will be played tomorrow are Rwanda-Kenya (10 in Group E) and Togo-Namibia (from 13 in H).

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Argentine Hector Cuper, who made his debut in a draw with Tanzania, will visit Benin on Monday to participate in Group C.

– history summary –

Group A

Monday: Djibouti, Niger. Tuesday: Burkina Faso – Algeria.

Positions: Algeria and Burkina Faso 3. Niger and Djibouti 0.

group b

Tuesday: Zambia – Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea – Mauritania.

Positions: Tunisia and Zambia 3; Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea 0.

group C

Monday: Liberia – Central African Republic. Tuesday: Cape Verde – Nigeria.

Positions: Nigeria 3; Cape Verde and Central African Republic 1; Liberia 0.

group d

Monday: Ivory Coast – Cameroon. Tuesday: Malawi – Mozambique.

Positions: Cameroon 3; Ivory Coast and Mozambique 1; Malawi 0.

Group E

Tomorrow: Rwanda – Kenya. Monday: Uganda – Mali.

Positions: Mali 3; Kenya and Uganda 1; Rwanda 0.

F . group

Tomorrow: Gabon-Egypt. Tuesday: Angola and Libya.

Positions: Libya and Egypt 3. Gabon and Angola 0.

Group G

Monday: South Africa – Ghana. Tuesday: Ethiopia – Zimbabwe.

Positions: Ghana 3; South Africa and Zimbabwe 1; Ethiopia 0.

group h

Tomorrow: Togo – Namibia. Tuesday: Congo – Senegal.

Positions: Senegal 3; Congo and Namibia 1; Togo 0.

The first group

Monday: Guinea – Morocco. Tuesday: Sudan – Guinea-Bissau.

Positions: Morocco 3; Guinea and Guinea-Bissau 1; Sudan 0.

Grupo J.

Monday: Benin – Democratic Republic of the Congo. Tuesday: Tanzania – Madagascar.

Positions: 3 boys; Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania 1; Madagascar 0. (Tillam)

More Stories

Cheptegei crowned at 5000 meters | Sports | America Edition

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

El Salvador welcomes Honduras with the illusion of winning | Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Presidency 2024 – The Sun of Mexico

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States has 3-0 over Mexico

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Why don’t Concacaf Interval Games use VAR? – International Football – Sport

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Thursday 2 September matches

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uganda has yet to decide whether to host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan – the world

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

“Hombres G features about 20 songs that never age”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Egypt is heading for another victory in the African qualifiers for Qatar 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

They discover a dead woman who won a millionaire lottery and ‘ruined her life’

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Nevakly grandmothers and flag – opinion

5 hours ago Mia Thompson