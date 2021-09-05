Egypt is heading for another victory in the African qualifiers for Qatar 2022

And Egypt, which made its debut with its victory over Angola in Group F, will visit Gabon tomorrow, in one of the three matches that will open the second date of the African qualifiers for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

And in the Egyptian national team, its top star, Mohamed Salah, will be absent again, as his team, Liverpool, was prevented from traveling, as a result of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other matches that will be played tomorrow are Rwanda-Kenya (10 in Group E) and Togo-Namibia (from 13 in H).

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Argentine Hector Cuper, who made his debut in a draw with Tanzania, will visit Benin on Monday to participate in Group C.

– history summary –

Group A

Monday: Djibouti, Niger. Tuesday: Burkina Faso – Algeria.

Positions: Algeria and Burkina Faso 3. Niger and Djibouti 0.

group b

Tuesday: Zambia – Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea – Mauritania.

Positions: Tunisia and Zambia 3; Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea 0.

group C

Monday: Liberia – Central African Republic. Tuesday: Cape Verde – Nigeria.

Positions: Nigeria 3; Cape Verde and Central African Republic 1; Liberia 0.

group d

Monday: Ivory Coast – Cameroon. Tuesday: Malawi – Mozambique.

Positions: Cameroon 3; Ivory Coast and Mozambique 1; Malawi 0.

Group E

Tomorrow: Rwanda – Kenya. Monday: Uganda – Mali.

Positions: Mali 3; Kenya and Uganda 1; Rwanda 0.

F . group

Tomorrow: Gabon-Egypt. Tuesday: Angola and Libya.

Positions: Libya and Egypt 3. Gabon and Angola 0.

Group G

Monday: South Africa – Ghana. Tuesday: Ethiopia – Zimbabwe.

Positions: Ghana 3; South Africa and Zimbabwe 1; Ethiopia 0.

group h

Tomorrow: Togo – Namibia. Tuesday: Congo – Senegal.

Positions: Senegal 3; Congo and Namibia 1; Togo 0.

The first group

Monday: Guinea – Morocco. Tuesday: Sudan – Guinea-Bissau.

Positions: Morocco 3; Guinea and Guinea-Bissau 1; Sudan 0.

Grupo J.

Monday: Benin – Democratic Republic of the Congo. Tuesday: Tanzania – Madagascar.

Positions: 3 boys; Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania 1; Madagascar 0. (Tillam)