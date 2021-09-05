Ecuador promoted to first class in online chess Olympiad

Ecuador qualified for Online Chess Olympiad 1st Class, after finishing third in Group E, in Division 2. Now, the national team is preparing for this new stage, which will take place between 8-10 September 2021.

In Section 1, Ecuador could face global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia.

During their participation in the second division, Ecuador outperformed Bolivia, Jamaica and Guatemala, thanks to teachers Martha Fierro, Danielle Melis, Anahi Ortiz and young Annalia Miranda.

🔝🇪🇨Ecuador was able to advance to the first class in the online chess Olympiad. We are already among the top 40 in the world 🗺! Let’s go for more, let’s go to Ecuador! The First Division is played from 8 to 10 September. What an honor to be part of the Ecuadorean team pic.twitter.com/JHiohnv7ow – Carla Heredia (@HerediaCarla) September 5, 2021

On the second day of the competition, Ecuador lost to Colombia and Chile and beat Colombia. On the third day there was a draw with Paraguay thanks to a special participation Carla Heredia and David Jaramillo.

Recent victories, by Costa Rica and El Salvador, The tricolor came third in the rating, giving way to the first division of the Olympics, which will consist of 40 teams, divided into four groups.

Only eight delegations from each group will be able to reach the knockout stage of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. Ecuador has Calling 12 chess players.