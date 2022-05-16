El Salvador will host a meeting between central banks and financial institutions from 44 countries around the world on Monday

The President of the Republic, Najib Bukele, reported on Sunday that El Salvador will host an important meeting on Monday, May 16, between 32 central banks and 12 financial institutions from 44 countries around the world.

The financial meeting aims to discuss financial inclusion, the digital economy, unbanked banking, and the diffusion of Bitcoin and its benefits in our country.

The central banks that will be present will come from countries such as Sao Tome and Principe, Angola, Ghana, Namibia, Uganda, the Republic of Guinea, Madagascar, the Republic of Haiti, as well as the Republic of Burundi and Eswatini.

Representatives from entities such as the Monetary Authority of the Maldives, the Ministry of Finance in Eswatini, the Central Bank of Jordan, the Central Bank of The Gambia, as well as the General Directorate of Treasury, and the Ministry of Finance and Budget of Madagascar will also join.

The Latin American region will not be left behind, because the General Supervisory Authority of Financial Entities in Costa Rica, the Supervisory Authority of the Popular and Solidarity Economy in Ecuador, the National Commission for Banks and Insurance of Honduras, with the Central Bank of El Salvador to be present as an institution in the host country.