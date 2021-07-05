El Telégrafo – Featuring Jose Cifuentes in the United States

Ecuadorean midfielder Jose Cifuentes has become an important player in Major League Soccer. The young tricolor is the undisputed starting player for Los Angeles FC, the club for which he has scored three goals this season.

And in the last game, Sifu scored a superb goal in a 1-0 win over Real Salt like him, allowing him to be among the best in American football today. Despite spending only 23 minutes on the field, the former América de Quito returned to perform as expected.

? Tricolor goal in MLS!? Jose Sifuentes?? Score the winning goal #LosAngelesFC In view of #real_salt (Anderson was Julio?? a substitute).

The Ecuadorean midfielder entered in the 67th minute and after two minutes scored a goal.#RSL #LAFC #RSLvLAFC pic.twitter.com/vgWmTAGgrf havolinedeport 4 July 2021

In 10 matches, Cifuentes participated in five of them and scored three goals with one assist. At 22, the attention of other clubs abroad became infamous for his performance.

America Mexico sought his services for this half of the season. However, they confirmed on Sunday that it would not be a reinforcement for the Eagles. He is also expected to reach the Ecuadorean national team.

Gustavo Alvaro “Cifu” did not take into account the 2021 Copa America in Brazil, as he was replaced by Moises Caicedo, Gibson Mendes, Carlos Gruezo and Critian Noboa. The coach already has it in his sights, because in the dates prior to the Qatar 2022 qualifiers he called him to learn how to live with the rest of the three colors, although he did not appear for the first time in official matches. (I)