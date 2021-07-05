El Salvador receives 1.5 million vaccines donated by the United States

This content was published on Jul 05, 2021 – 06:14

San Salvador, July 5 (EFE). El Salvador on Sunday night received a batch of 1.5 million SARS-CoV-2 vaccines donated by the United States through the World Health Organization’s Covax System. The US Embassy in El Salvador.

“We are committed to helping our neighbors and recognizing that no country has defeated the pandemic until all countries overcome it,” US Chargé d’Affairs Jan Mann said, according to a statement issued by the diplomatic representation.

The US embassy noted that this vaccine donation from Moderna is “part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to share US vaccine supplies with the world.”

The Central American country is expected to receive another batch of vaccine from China consisting of 1.5 million doses in the coming days.

El Salvador has received more than 3.8 million doses of covid-19 vaccines since last February, about 2.9 million of which have been applied.

El Salvador’s Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, warned Sunday that the country is recording an increase in official COVID-19 cases, exceeding the daily average of 200.

“We have noticed how, unfortunately, there has been an increase in cases,” Alabi said, according to data released by the Salvadoran government’s press secretariat.

Official data indicates that the country records 79,790 confirmed cases, of which 4,094 are still active.

And the daily numbers of injuries indicate that the country moved from recording 134 cases on June 1 to 221 on July 2.

On Saturday, the Salvadoran president, Nep Bukele, announced the start of vaccination against the virus for young people over the age of 25 and a trial test to try to vaccinate about 75,000 Salvadorans a day. EFE

