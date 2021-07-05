So you can pay off your credit from us

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The credits From the National Housing Fund Institute for Workers (InfoviteAllow workers to agree to build or buy a home, as well as the possibility of its expansion or repair.

It is important to stress that the amount of these depends, to a large extent, on the salary you receive and the weeks contributed by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Likewise, the Agency offers multiple tools to the beneficiaries in order to facilitate payment methods. So we tell you here How to pay your Infonavit balance from the US.

How do I pay my Infonavit balance from the US?

Mexicans who live in the country of the Stars and Stripes can pay their balance through money transfer companies such as Dolex, Maxitransfers or Express Exchange.

When visiting these branches, the Infonavit member must provide the credit number and deposit the corresponding amount. It is important to clarify that the commissions for receiving the money they charge you are absorbed by Infonavit.

Remember that it is important to know your debt capacity and your personal finances before taking on this type of debt. In the event that you are a delinquent person, it will affect your credit history and the possibility of obtaining new credits and loans in the future.

More Stories

With many new arrivals, England beat the United States 43-29

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Latin America, forgotten by the United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Do not travel Cuba to the United States. outside the gold cup

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Uganda. Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

2 days ago Leland Griffith

What Prep Resources Can You Use for Exam-Labs Microsoft MD-100 Exam? Are Practice Tests the Most Useful?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The United States and NATO evacuate their main air base in Afghanistan

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

So you can pay off your credit from us

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Crocs Signs Bad Bunny as Designer • Business • Forbes Mexico

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Abbas Kiarostami, the Iranian teacher who opened the doors to a full-fledged cinema – Telam

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Storm Elsa begins to hit Cuba on its way to Florida

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring