Elawan Energy closes financing for nine PV plants in Castilla-La Mancha
Ampere Energy Assessing Its Presence at Genera 2022
Visitors were most intrigued by Ampere Communities: a platform where energy retailers and cooperatives can intelligently implement and manage energy models based on renewable and sustainable sources.
SMA brought innovation to Genera for independent, CO2-free and safe power supplies
They have demonstrated for the first time in Spain, EV Charger Business, their charging solution for electric vehicle fleets that allows a charging infrastructure for both individual charging points and entire charging pools and can be expanded at any time with SMA’s industrial storage system
Suntropy launched in Genera only three months after its launch
The company took this opportunity to present its latest launch to professionals in the sector, Solar Form, a web-based solar calculator, which adapts to any self-contained business, allowing small and medium-sized businesses to have a solution that only large businesses can. Bearing
Genera participants approached the Energética booth in search of information on the latest developments in the sector
Energética XXI was present at Genera 2022, which took place from 14-16 June at the IFEMA fairgrounds in Madrid
Retelec presented its innovations in the framework of Genera 2022
The Spanish brand achieves new success in the competition, offering new solutions for professionals to manage energy and self-consumption of photovoltaic energy
Sassi presents its innovations at GINERA 2022
The brand demonstrated to all visitors who passed the pavilion new solutions for energy consumption control and analysis, as well as equipment designed for optimal management of photovoltaic power plants.
Solarday in Madrid offers black 350W tempered glass with 30-year warranty
The star product shown in Madrid: It was 350W Mono Glass – Glass with black foil. Double glazed unit and 9BB Half Cut cells with 21% efficiency and 30 year product warranty.
Fronius Spain Genera attended with energy solutions for the residential sector
In the field of photovoltaics, the GEN24 Plus inverters and the SnapInverter range aroused great interest for another year among the public, but also Fronius Ohmpilot, a device for supplying hot water from surplus photovoltaic cells, and Fronius Wattpilot, electric car charger for home and road use
Genera 2022 concluded its 25th edition with over 25,000 visitors
A total of 257 companies, from 19 countries, gathered at the IFEMA MADRID fairgrounds, June 14-16
DPV Energy presented its innovations in transformers and PV modules at Genera
The distribution company introduced its latest PV modules and inverter solutions from brands such as Risen, Talesun, Eging PV, Solis or Huawei
