Elawan Energy closes financing for nine PV plants in Castilla-La Mancha

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ampere Energy Assessing Its Presence at Genera 2022


Visitors were most intrigued by Ampere Communities: a platform where energy retailers and cooperatives can intelligently implement and manage energy models based on renewable and sustainable sources.

Read on

SMA brought innovation to Genera for independent, CO2-free and safe power supplies


They have demonstrated for the first time in Spain, EV Charger Business, their charging solution for electric vehicle fleets that allows a charging infrastructure for both individual charging points and entire charging pools and can be expanded at any time with SMA’s industrial storage system

Read on

Suntropy launched in Genera only three months after its launch


The company took this opportunity to present its latest launch to professionals in the sector, Solar Form, a web-based solar calculator, which adapts to any self-contained business, allowing small and medium-sized businesses to have a solution that only large businesses can. Bearing

Read on

Genera participants approached the Energética booth in search of information on the latest developments in the sector


Energética XXI was present at Genera 2022, which took place from 14-16 June at the IFEMA fairgrounds in Madrid

Read on

Retelec presented its innovations in the framework of Genera 2022


The Spanish brand achieves new success in the competition, offering new solutions for professionals to manage energy and self-consumption of photovoltaic energy

Read on

Sassi presents its innovations at GINERA 2022


The brand demonstrated to all visitors who passed the pavilion new solutions for energy consumption control and analysis, as well as equipment designed for optimal management of photovoltaic power plants.

Read on

Solarday in Madrid offers black 350W tempered glass with 30-year warranty


The star product shown in Madrid: It was 350W Mono Glass – Glass with black foil. Double glazed unit and 9BB Half Cut cells with 21% efficiency and 30 year product warranty.

Read on

Fronius Spain Genera attended with energy solutions for the residential sector


In the field of photovoltaics, the GEN24 Plus inverters and the SnapInverter range aroused great interest for another year among the public, but also Fronius Ohmpilot, a device for supplying hot water from surplus photovoltaic cells, and Fronius Wattpilot, electric car charger for home and road use

Read on

Genera 2022 concluded its 25th edition with over 25,000 visitors


A total of 257 companies, from 19 countries, gathered at the IFEMA MADRID fairgrounds, June 14-16

Read on

DPV Energy presented its innovations in transformers and PV modules at Genera


The distribution company introduced its latest PV modules and inverter solutions from brands such as Risen, Talesun, Eging PV, Solis or Huawei

Read on

More Stories

The United States is not in a recession, and Mexico is stagnant

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Casen Recordati is betting on solar energy at its facilities in Zaragoza

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Markets are on alert of a new Asian black swan that could hit the global economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Sick of inflation prompting hundreds of Filipinos to protest Marcos ‘Pong Pong’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Colombia: The economy, inflation and interest rates will continue to rise by the end of the year

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The three main issues of the Petro government in its relationship with the United States | Finance | Economie

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Improved care at the IMSS Family Medicine Unit in Quecatlan

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Laporta showed his chest and no longer rules out Messi or signs him

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

What you see in this picture are neither stars nor galaxies, it’s really terrifying – teach me about science

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | National holidays 2022 | Peruvian must-have emoji | Peru | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Engineering students from Clemson University (USA) visit Tracasa Instrumental, Tracasa Global and NASERTIC to learn about the work of these public companies affiliated with the Government of Navarre

2 hours ago Leland Griffith