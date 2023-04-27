Electric Car Financing Programs in California | United States | USA | nnda-nnlt | uses

Are you thinking of buying aelectric car? California, the most populous state in the US, is trying to comply with electrification of 25 million cars to combat climate change and has been promoting incentive policy to encourage purchase.

One in five new cars sold in California in 2022 were zero-emissions, the outlet reports. Domain, based on state numbers. The country is moving to remove severe air pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Under a state mandate, 35% of cars sold in California, starting with 2026 models, must be zero-emissions, rising to 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035, according to San Diego Union Tribune.

If you’re thinking of joining the cause of climate change, find out what facilities are being made to have an electric car that, at the moment, faces the biggest hurdle, and that is the availability of chargers.

What is the cost of electric cars?

The cost of the electric car starts at $ 26,000, with models such as the Chevrolet Bolt. Popular luxury cars, such as the Tesla Model 3, which cost an average of $47,000, also appear; Or the GMC Sierra pickup, which costs more than $100,000.

How do you finance an electric car in California?

In California, government incentives can be as high as $27,000 for some buyers. Learn about the plans, according to the version of Sacramento Bee:

Federal tax credit

Law of Reducing Inflation: Up to $7,500 USD

The federal electric vehicle tax credit is part of federal climate legislation passed in 2022. Depending on the weight of the vehicle and where the battery was manufactured, credits for new and used vehicles can range from $2,500 to $7,500.

Families who file taxes and have income of less than $150,000 for a new car and $75,000 for a used car qualify. Married couples who file jointly can earn double the income and still be eligible. additional Details about the tax credit here.

Loans of up to $7,500 (Photo: Pixabay)

state programmes

Clean cars 4 all: up to $12,000

The CC4A program is managed by Manateq Sacramento, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, San Diego, and the South Coast . Offers Economic incentives Low-income families to retire old and polluting cars and buy zero-emission cars.

. Offers Low-income families to retire old and polluting cars and buy zero-emission cars. Families with incomes of 300% or less of the federal poverty level ($40,770 for an individual or $83,250 for a family of four) can get $10,000 in vouchers toward the purchase of a new car. Those ranked in the 225th percentile will receive $12,000 from the program.

Some California residents may qualify for both the CC4A and CC4A california clean car rebate program. More details here.

California Clean Car Rebate Program (CCRP): up to $7,500